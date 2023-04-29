Int'l book fair held in Bogota, Colombia

Wang Yuqin (1st R), Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at Jorge Tadeo Lozano University, demonstrates Chinese tea art at an international book fair in Bogota, capital of Colombia, April 21, 2023. The book fair, running from April 18 to May 2, is expected to receive more than 600,000 visitors. (Photo by Tang Wei/Xinhua)

A girl displays her Chinese name at an international book fair in Bogota, capital of Colombia, April 21, 2023. The book fair, running from April 18 to May 2, is expected to receive more than 600,000 visitors. (Photo by Tang Wei/Xinhua)

Students and teachers of the Confucius Institute at Jorge Tadeo Lozano University practice Baduanjin, a form of fitness Qigong, at an international book fair in Bogota, capital of Colombia, April 21, 2023. The book fair, running from April 18 to May 2, is expected to receive more than 600,000 visitors. (Photo by Tang Wei/Xinhua)

Girl students hold bookmarks with their Chinese names at an international book fair in Bogota, capital of Colombia, April 21, 2023. The book fair, running from April 18 to May 2, is expected to receive more than 600,000 visitors. (Photo by Tang Wei/Xinhua)