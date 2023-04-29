PHOTO / WORLD
Floral show kicks off in Athens, Greece
By Xinhua Published: Apr 29, 2023 03:04 PM
People visit a floral show at Kifissia, a northern suburb of Athens, Greece, on April 28, 2023. The annual floral show takes place at Kifissia from April 27 to May 14 this year. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

