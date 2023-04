Soldiers attend a ceremony marking the Day of War Veterans in Bucharest, Romania, on April 28, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

Soldiers lay a wreath during a ceremony marking the Day of War Veterans in Bucharest, Romania, on April 28, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

Soldiers march during a ceremony marking the Day of War Veterans in Bucharest, Romania, on April 28, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

Soldiers attend a ceremony marking the Day of War Veterans in Bucharest, Romania, on April 28, 2023. Photo:Xinhua