PHOTO / CHINA
Scenery of Great Wall in Qianxi County, N China
By Xinhua Published: Apr 29, 2023 09:37 PM
This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows a section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows a section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. Photo:Xinhua



 
This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows a section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows a section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. Photo:Xinhua



 
This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows a section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows a section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. Photo:Xinhua



 
This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows a section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows a section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. Photo:Xinhua



 
This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows a section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows a section of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. Photo:Xinhua



 