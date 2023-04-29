Travel rush on as country ushers in 5-day Labor Day holiday

Passengers have their tickets checked at the waiting hall of a railway station in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 29, 2023. A travel rush is on as the country ushers in the 5-day Labor Day holiday on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua

Passengers have their tickets checked at the waiting hall of the Xuzhou East Railway Station in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 29, 2023. A travel rush is on as the country ushers in the 5-day Labor Day holiday on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua

Heavy traffic is pictured on the expressway surrounding the city of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 29, 2023. A travel rush is on as the country ushers in the 5-day Labor Day holiday on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua

Passengers are pictured at the platform of the Xuzhou East Railway Station in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 29, 2023. A travel rush is on as the country ushers in the 5-day Labor Day holiday on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua