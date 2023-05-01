PLA garrison in Macao SAR opens barracks to public

Guards of honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison stationed in the Macao Special Administrative Region march during an open day event at the barracks on Taipa Island in Macao, south China, April 30, 2023. This was the 17th time that the barracks had been opened to the public since 2005, helping with communication between the garrison and local residents. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

The military band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison stationed in the Macao Special Administrative Region perform during an open day event at the barracks on Taipa Island in Macao, south China, April 30, 2023. This was the 17th time that the barracks had been opened to the public since 2005, helping with communication between the garrison and local residents. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Citizens attend an open day event at the barracks of Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison stationed in the Macao Special Administrative Region on Taipa Island in Macao, south China, April 30, 2023. This was the 17th time that the barracks had been opened to the public since 2005, helping with communication between the garrison and local residents. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison stationed in the Macao Special Administrative Region stage military exercises during an open day event at the barracks on Taipa Island in Macao, south China, April 30, 2023. This was the 17th time that the barracks had been opened to the public since 2005, helping with communication between the garrison and local residents. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)