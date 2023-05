Int'l Dance Day celebrated in Mexico City

Artists perform to celebrate the International Dance Day in Mexico City, Mexico, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Artists perform to celebrate the International Dance Day in Mexico City, Mexico, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Artists perform to celebrate the International Dance Day in Mexico City, Mexico, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Artists perform to celebrate the International Dance Day in Mexico City, Mexico, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)