Seoul Festa 2023 opens
By Xinhua Published: May 01, 2023 06:37 PM
This photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows a snack booth at the Gwanghwamun Square during the Seoul Festa 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. The eight-day Seoul Festa 2023 opened on Sunday featuring entertaining programs for both domestic and international tourists to "feel the real Seoul." (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)



 
Visitors try beverages at the Gwanghwamun Square during the Seoul Festa 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, April 30, 2023. The eight-day Seoul Festa 2023 opened on Sunday featuring entertaining programs for both domestic and international tourists to "feel the real Seoul." (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)



 
Visitors look at wind chimes at the Gwanghwamun Square during the Seoul Festa 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, April 30, 2023. The eight-day Seoul Festa 2023 opened on Sunday featuring entertaining programs for both domestic and international tourists to "feel the real Seoul." (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)



 
A child learns making local cuisine at the Gwanghwamun Square during the Seoul Festa 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, April 30, 2023. The eight-day Seoul Festa 2023 opened on Sunday featuring entertaining programs for both domestic and international tourists to "feel the real Seoul." (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)



 
Visitors are seen at the Gwanghwamun Square during the Seoul Festa 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, April 30, 2023. The eight-day Seoul Festa 2023 opened on Sunday featuring entertaining programs for both domestic and international tourists to "feel the real Seoul." (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)



 
Visitors try beverages at the Gwanghwamun Square during the Seoul Festa 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, April 30, 2023. The eight-day Seoul Festa 2023 opened on Sunday featuring entertaining programs for both domestic and international tourists to "feel the real Seoul." (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)



 