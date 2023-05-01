Seoul Festa 2023 opens

This photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows a snack booth at the Gwanghwamun Square during the Seoul Festa 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. The eight-day Seoul Festa 2023 opened on Sunday featuring entertaining programs for both domestic and international tourists to "feel the real Seoul." (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Visitors try beverages at the Gwanghwamun Square during the Seoul Festa 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, April 30, 2023. The eight-day Seoul Festa 2023 opened on Sunday featuring entertaining programs for both domestic and international tourists to "feel the real Seoul." (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Visitors look at wind chimes at the Gwanghwamun Square during the Seoul Festa 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, April 30, 2023. The eight-day Seoul Festa 2023 opened on Sunday featuring entertaining programs for both domestic and international tourists to "feel the real Seoul." (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A child learns making local cuisine at the Gwanghwamun Square during the Seoul Festa 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, April 30, 2023. The eight-day Seoul Festa 2023 opened on Sunday featuring entertaining programs for both domestic and international tourists to "feel the real Seoul." (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Visitors are seen at the Gwanghwamun Square during the Seoul Festa 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, April 30, 2023. The eight-day Seoul Festa 2023 opened on Sunday featuring entertaining programs for both domestic and international tourists to "feel the real Seoul." (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

