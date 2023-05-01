Int'l Workers' Day observed across China

Guo Songnan feeds cattles at a barn in Ningjiang District of Songyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 24, 2023. International Workers' Day is observed annually on May 1 in China. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Police officer Ma Guojun performs his duty at an avalanche site in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2023.

Farmer Long Xianxing (R), 85, and his wife return home after work in Yajiao Village of Dongqi Town, Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2023.

Farmer Wang Chenglin checks rice seedlings grown in an intelligent rice seedling raising system at an intelligent rice farming demonstration base in Pengshan District of Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 20, 2023.

A young herder feeds sheep in the Barlik Mountain area in Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 14, 2023.

Hot-pot restaurant waiter Yao Shuai, 24, serves food for customers in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 25, 2023.