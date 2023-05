China witnesses travel boom during May Day holiday

This aerial photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Longquan Mountain scenic spot in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the museum of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 30, 2023. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Liu Zheng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows boats sailing along the river in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy rafting in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, April 30, 2023. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Guo Zhihua/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy night time at the ancient town of Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, April 30, 2023. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

Tourists watch lion dance at the Hong'an ancient town in Xiushan Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing, April 30, 2023. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Hu Cheng/Xinhua)