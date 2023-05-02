China witnesses travel boom during May Day holiday

A child experiences VR devices at the Nanjing Science and Technology Museum in Nanjing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2023. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

A child has fun during a carnival in Mojiang Hani Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan province, May 1, 2023. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This aerial photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows tourists visiting a scenic spot in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows tourists visiting a park in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Fan Shihui)