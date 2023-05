Tourists have fun at a park during the 5-day Labor Day holiday in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists visit the Fushan country park during the 5-day Labor Day holiday in Gulou District of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists take a walk on a walkway during the 5-day Labor Day holiday in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)