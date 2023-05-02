Longan fruits enter harvest season in Hainan

Longan fruits are seen at Xianglin vegetable and fruit base in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, April 30, 2023.

A villager harvests longan fruits at Xianglin vegetable and fruit base in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, April 30, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows the Xianglin vegetable and fruit base in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province. Recently, longan fruits have entered the harvest season in the base, covering an area of 4,000 mu (about 267 hectares). In addition to supplying the domestic market, these logan fruits are also exported to Europe and the United States. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)