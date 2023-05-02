In pics: 6th TEKNOFEST technology fair in Istanbul, Türkiye

A Bayraktar Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle is exhibited at TEKNOFEST 2023 in Istanbul, Türkiye, April 29, 2023. The 6th annual TEKNOFEST technology fair kicked off last Saturday. (Photo by Omer Kuscu/Xinhua)

A visitor looks at the jet engine parts exhibited at TEKNOFEST 2023 in Istanbul, Türkiye, April 29, 2023. The 6th annual TEKNOFEST technology fair kicked off last Saturday. (Photo by Omer Kuscu/Xinhua)

A Bayraktar TB-3 unmanned aerial vehicle is exhibited at TEKNOFEST 2023 in Istanbul, Türkiye, April 29, 2023. The 6th annual TEKNOFEST technology fair kicked off last Saturday. (Photo by Omer Kuscu/Xinhua)