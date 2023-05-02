PHOTO / WORLD
Ceremony to commemorate Labour Day held in Lusaka, Zambia
By Xinhua Published: May 02, 2023 10:39 AM
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema speaks during the Labour Day parade in Lusaka, Zambia, May 1, 2023. Zambia on Monday commemorated the Labour Day with a grand ceremony held in the country's capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

Workers from the Ministry of Tourism take part in the Labour Day parade in Lusaka, Zambia, May 1, 2023. Zambia on Monday commemorated the Labour Day with a grand ceremony held in the country's capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

Girls take part in the Labour Day parade in Lusaka, Zambia, May 1, 2023. Zambia on Monday commemorated the Labour Day with a grand ceremony held in the country's capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

Boys take part in the Labour Day parade in Lusaka, Zambia, May 1, 2023. Zambia on Monday commemorated the Labour Day with a grand ceremony held in the country's capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

