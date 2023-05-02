Ceremony to commemorate Labour Day held in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema speaks during the Labour Day parade in Lusaka, Zambia, May 1, 2023. Zambia on Monday commemorated the Labour Day with a grand ceremony held in the country's capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

Workers from the Ministry of Tourism take part in the Labour Day parade in Lusaka, Zambia, May 1, 2023. Zambia on Monday commemorated the Labour Day with a grand ceremony held in the country's capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

Girls take part in the Labour Day parade in Lusaka, Zambia, May 1, 2023. Zambia on Monday commemorated the Labour Day with a grand ceremony held in the country's capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

Boys take part in the Labour Day parade in Lusaka, Zambia, May 1, 2023. Zambia on Monday commemorated the Labour Day with a grand ceremony held in the country's capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)