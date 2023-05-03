Night scenery of Jiefang Bridge in Tianjin, N China

A boat sails past the opened Jiefang Bridge in Tianjin, north China, May 1, 2023. The landmark bridge opened on Monday at a maximum angle of 60 degrees. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A boat sails past the opened Jiefang Bridge in Tianjin, north China, May 1, 2023. The landmark bridge opened on Monday at a maximum angle of 60 degrees. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People take photos of the opened Jiefang Bridge in Tianjin, north China, May 1, 2023. The landmark bridge opened on Monday at a maximum angle of 60 degrees. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows the opened Jiefang Bridge in Tianjin, north China. The landmark bridge opened on Monday at a maximum angle of 60 degrees. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)