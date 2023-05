China witnesses travel boom during May Day holiday

Tourists visit Longchi Village in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing, May 2, 2023. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

People visit Jianchang ancient city in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 1, 2023. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Li Jieyi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows tourists visiting Luoyi ancient city in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Huang Zhengwei/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Qingming Bridge historical community in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2023. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

Dolls are seen on a fair in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, May 2, 2023. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows tourists visiting an ancient village on boats in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. China is witnessing a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)