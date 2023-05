Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (right) and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, meet at the presidential palace in Damascus on May 3, 2023. Raisi arrived in Damascus for the first visit by an Iranian president since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011, state media SANA reported. Raisi told Assad that Syria have gone through great hardship, but still overcome problems and were victorious despite the threats and sanctions. Photo: VCG