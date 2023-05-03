PHOTO / CHINA
Holiday boom
By VCG Published: May 03, 2023 11:13 PM
A crowd of visitors to the Beijing Zoo watch a giant panda on May 3, 2023, the last day of the May Day holidays. China saw a travel boom during the holidays, with 274 million trips being made across the country. Photo: VCG

