Trends: Inaugural Orchid Awards committee members give insights on China's Global Civilization Initiative

A photo of the outside of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of the Archdiocese of Beijing taken on July 2, 2021. Photo: CFP

At the inaugural Orchid Awards held recently in Beijing, international expert committee members from nine countries, including China, Spain and Italy, gave their insights on China's Global Civilization Initiative."Our task is to find the greatest common factor among different cultures, promote mutual understanding and allow more people learn about and get involved in the Global Civilization Initiative," noted Maria Rosa Cervera Sarda, an architecture professor at Alcala University in Spain. The Orchid Awards aim to reward foreigners or worldwide institutions that are actively engaged in international cultural exchanges and committed to promoting dialogue and cooperation under the Global Civilization Initiative.

People stand or sit on stools to watch outdoor movies shown at Shanghai's parks. Photos: Yang Hui/GT

China's May Day holidays saw a continuous increase in the attendance rate at movie theaters across the country. It is clear that the movie industry is bouncing back due to the enthusiasm from the country's massive moviegoers. Data shows that people from first-tier cities in China, including Beijing and Shanghai, are the main force of recovery in the market. With the improvement of infrastructure and commercial facilities, young people from second- and third-tier cities are catching up. Industry insiders warn that while the inflation of movie ticket prices during holidays have generally been kept within a reasonable range, it may still impact the enthusiasm of some audiences, which may be toxic for the industry.So far, Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting (a popular dance drama inspired by the classic painting A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains) has staged 270 shows across the country.Many young people have gotten to know me through the dance performance, but as the lead dancer of the show, I have also learned more about the deep significance of this classic artwork while performing this show. A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains is a work completed by painter Wang Ximeng from Song Dynasty (960-1279) when he was 18 years old. I was deeply attracted by the sincere emotion of this young man, and I could feel his deep feeling for the great landscape of our motherland. I feel humbled by so many audiences who are willing to interpret our dance through their own understanding.