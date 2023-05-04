China witnesses travel boom during May Day holiday

This aerial photo taken on May 3, 2023 shows people visiting the square of the Flood Control Monument in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China has witnessed a travel boom during this year's five-day May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists pose for photos at a tulip plantation in Donghuangtuo Town of Luannan County in north China's Hebei Province, May 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Tourists visit Xi'an Bell and Drum Towers Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

People visit the Dayan Pagoda scenic spot in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

People visit the ancient city wall scenic spot in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 30, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the night view of the ancient Bell Tower in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 2, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)