People visit the annual exhibition of the Kahramana Arts Association at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

A man visits the annual exhibition of the Kahramana Arts Association at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)