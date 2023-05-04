South Africa: celebrating South Africa’s Freedom Day

Deng Li (left), Vice Minister of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs with Siyabonga Cwele, South African Ambassador to China Photo: Courtesy of the South African Embassy in China

The Embassy of the Republic of South Africa hosted the Freedom Day event on April 27 as April is the Freedom Month in South Africa. The theme for the Freedom Month is "Consolidating and Safeguarding Democratic Gains." In attendance were the Vice Minister of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deng Li, representatives from the Diplomatic Corps, the African Union, UN Organizations.South Africa and China signed the Agreement on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations in 1997 with the provision for it to take effect on January 1, 1998. This ushered in a new era for China-South Africa cooperation. It paved the way for closer political, economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties, in a spirit of increasing friendship and constructive dialogue.Freedom Day signifies the end of the decades-long segregation and apartheid in South Africa, which helped the country usher in the new era of democracy for all. South Africa's National Day is referred to as Freedom Day, which is celebrated on April 27 annually. Freedom Day is a day of celebration and of community togetherness that is supported by South African businesses and ordinary citizens as well.Freedom Day offers an opportunity to underscore the 25th anniversary of China-South Africa bilateral relations. Ambassador Siyabonga Cwele highlighted in his speech that throughout the last 25 years, the two countries have deepened their wide-ranging bilateral relations. This cooperation has seen significant progress, from an initial strategic partnership to the current comprehensive strategic partnership, with both countries advancing the bilateral relationship on the basis of a strategic and long-term perspective.Ambassador Cwele concluded by saying that in today's uncertain times, South Africa and China are jointly striving to further expand their cooperation and facilitate the two countries' mutual unwavering support and assistance. He called for more trade and economic cooperation and exchanges in tourism.At the Freedom Day event, the South African Embassy also launched an online publication on investment promotions which contains important information on investment projects to assist potential investors to make their investment choices in South Africa.