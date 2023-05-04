Indonesia: ‘little diplomats’ visit Indonesian Embassy

Little diplomats at the Indonesian Embassy in China Photo: Courtesy of the Indonesian Embassy in China

At least 14 "little diplomats" from Beijing, Central China's Henan, and East China's Shandong were warmly welcomed by Indonesian Ambassador Djauhari Oratmangun and Education Attache Yudil Chatim at the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing on May 2.Yudil Chatim firstly introduced the history, culture, customs, and traditional foods of Indonesia to the little diplomats and said that the economic cooperation between Indonesia and China is developing strongly and that Chinese students are a strong support for the development of relations between the two countries.The event was very lively, as the little diplomats not only had the opportunity to interview the diplomat face to face, but also performed traditional artistic Chinese culture demonstrations such as guzheng, ancient dance, and recitation of ancient texts.The Indonesian Embassy also prepared various traditional Indonesian snacks and several performers presented songs. At the end, the Indonesian Embassy in China presented certificates and took a group photo with the "little diplomats."