Italy: 2023 China-Europe Humanities and Arts Education Forum

Francesco D'Arelli, Director of the Cultural Section of the Consulate General of Italy in Shanghai delivers a speech at the event. Photo: Courtesy of Nanjing University of the Arts

From April 26-28, the 2023 China-Europe Humanities and Arts Education Forum was held in Nanjing University of the Arts. Francesco D'Arelli, Director of the Cultural Section of the Consulate General of Italy in Shanghai and Shi Xiaoying, a counsellor of the European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the forum.D'Arelli said that cultural exchanges are more important than ever, whether for universities and museums, cultural institutions or society as a whole. It helps raise awareness of the value and importance of cultural heritage and enhances its protection; and it helps share knowledge and deepen the understanding of the diversity and richness of human culture and history.The recent frequent meetings between Chinese and European leaders have demonstrated to the world the goodwill on both sides to strengthen friendship and cooperation. Exchanges in humanities can help deepen mutual understanding, enhance mutual trust, pass on friendship, reduce misjudgment and better build the social and popular foundation for the development of China-Europe relations, Shi said.