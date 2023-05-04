Pakistan: ‘Phool Patti: Jingle Journey’ truck art exhibition launched in Langfang

The opening ceremony of the Pakistani truck art exhibition in China is held in North China's Hebei Province on April 29. Photo: Courtesy of the Pakistani Embassy in China

To mark the Year of Tourism Exchange between Pakistan and China, a Pakistani truck art exhibition was launched at the Silk Road International Art Center in Langfang City, North China's Hebei Province on April 29 and is set to run until July 24.A wide range of truck art such as sculptures, murals, and multimedia products were showcased at the exhibition. All the artworks were created by the artists during their month-long stay in China. Using traditional and modern materials and techniques, the artworks demonstrate the unique features of and creativity in truck art.Inspired by a conversation with the Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque, who mentioned truck art, Yang Zhi and Yang Hui, organizers of the exhibition, came up with the idea of bringing truck art to China to allow Chinese audiences to experience its charm."Truck art has never been shown in China. I think this exhibition will be a rare opportunity to allow more people in China to know and appreciate this art form which is full of national qualities," said Yang Zhi and Yang Hui.The exhibition, co-hosted by the Silk Road International Art Center and the Pakistani Embassy in China, is actually an important project to mark the Year of Tourism Exchange between China and Pakistan. Apart from the exhibition, visitors can visit the studio of the Phool Patti Jingle Journey and have face-to-face interactions with the artists. They could also have a try to create truck art from May 1 to May 3. It is an excellent opportunity to understand the cultural background of truck art in Pakistan.