Russia: the 9th International Day of Graduates of Russian Universities celebrated

Zhelokhovtsev Ivan, Minister-Counsellor, Deputy Head of Mission of the Russian Embassy in China delivers a speech at the event. Photo: Courtesy of the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing

On April 28, the 9th International Day of Graduates from Russian (Soviet) Universities was celebrated at the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing. The event was co-sponsored by the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing and the Russian branch of the Overseas-educated Scholars Association of China.During the event, Zhelokhovtsev Ivan, Minister-Counsellor, Deputy Head of Mission of the Russian Embassy in Beijing, said in his speech that the Russian branch of the Overseas-educated Scholars Association of China plays an important role in strengthening friendship and bilateral humanistic exchanges and cooperation between Russia and China. The Russian branch has gradually grown in the recent past, and its members are united by a love for China and a love for Russia and the Russian language.Liu Limin, president of the Russian branch of the Overseas-educated Scholars Association of China, reviewed his experiences and gains during his studies in the then Soviet Union and pointed out that the association has made positive contributions to the development of cooperation between the two countries in education and other fields.Liu presented the "Best Partner Award" to the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing. During the cultural performances, Chinese and Russian performers presented a series of famous Russian and Chinese musical works.