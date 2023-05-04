PHOTO / CHINA
Immersive fantasy
By IC Published: May 04, 2023 08:13 PM Updated: May 04, 2023 08:12 PM
An immersive fantasy interpretation of light at Tulin valley in Colorful Zhangye Danxia, Northwest China’s Gansu Province, attracts visitors to take photos on May 3, 2023. Photo: IC

