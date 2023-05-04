Historical building hosts art expo for cultural inheritance

The expo Photos: Courtesy of elvita

A historical building in Beijing, the former site of the Belgian Embassy and now the Hotel de Zijin, is trying innovative ways to make better use of this well-preserved centuries-old European-style building. For instance, during the recent May Day holidays, the hotel hosted an art expo.Formerly known as the Belgian Embassy in China, the building's architecture features an eclectic style that was popular in Europe and the US during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.After carrying out overall repairs, renovation of the surrounding green plants and optimization of the landscape, the building opened to the public as a venue for events and tours, providing local people and tourists with an opportunity to get to know the history and culture of Beijing.

