Culture Beat: 'Plan of Youth Pi'

Photo: Courtesy of Mango TV

China's newest variety show is seeking out young musicians with great potential to present the thinking and ideas of a new generation of musicians to viewers.Debuting on April 27, Plan of Youth Pi has invited a total of 30 musicians to take part in the competition. Among them are some singers who have already gained fame such as Zhou Shen, Tan ­Weiwei and Shang Wenjie. The rest, however, are young musicians who have yet had the chance to show the public what they can do.These musicians are led and tutored by veteran singers, including Na Ying, Zheng Jun, Wang Feng and Hong Kong singer Nicholas Tse.From a 22-year-old musician who interprets music with her own unique style to an indie musician who was nominated at the Golden Melody Awards when he was 19 years old, the show is showcasing the variety of China's new music generation.During a total of seven stage performances, the 30 musicians will work together to present their creativity.