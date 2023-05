Airbus A320 airplane of Cambodia Airways receives examination, maintenance services in Hainan

Workers of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) maintain an airplane in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2023. An Airbus A320 airplane of Cambodia Airways was parked at a hangar of Hainan Free Trade Port's aircraft maintenance base to receive examination and maintenance services provided by GCAM on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

Workers of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) maintain an airplane in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2023. An Airbus A320 airplane of Cambodia Airways was parked at a hangar of Hainan Free Trade Port's aircraft maintenance base to receive examination and maintenance services provided by GCAM on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

Workers of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) maintain an airplane in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2023. An Airbus A320 airplane of Cambodia Airways was parked at a hangar of Hainan Free Trade Port's aircraft maintenance base to receive examination and maintenance services provided by GCAM on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

A worker of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) maintains an airplane in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2023. An Airbus A320 airplane of Cambodia Airways was parked at a hangar of Hainan Free Trade Port's aircraft maintenance base to receive examination and maintenance services provided by GCAM on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

Workers of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) maintain an airplane in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2023. An Airbus A320 airplane of Cambodia Airways was parked at a hangar of Hainan Free Trade Port's aircraft maintenance base to receive examination and maintenance services provided by GCAM on Friday. Photo:Xinhua