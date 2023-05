Children at a kindergarten paint eggshells under a teacher's guidance in Xianju county, East China's Zhejiang Province, on May 5, 2023. The activity aims to help children learn about the start of summer, the 7th solar term of the year, which begins on May 6 in 2023. Start of summer signals the transition of seasons. The traditional Chinese solar calendar divides the year into 24 solar terms. Photo: VCG