Art exhibition held at China Institute Gallery in New York

Paintings are displayed at the exhibition held at China Institute Gallery in New York, the United States, on May 4, 2023. The exhibition Flowers on a River: The Art of Chinese Flower-and-Bird Painting, is held here from March 23 to June 25, presenting over 100 works by 59 artists. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Willow Weilan Hai (R), director and chief curator of China Institute Gallery, introduces a painting to visitors at China Institute Gallery in New York, the United States, on May 4, 2023. The exhibition Flowers on a River: The Art of Chinese Flower-and-Bird Painting, is held here from March 23 to June 25, presenting over 100 works by 59 artists. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Visitors view a painting at the exhibition held at China Institute Gallery in New York, the United States, on May 4, 2023. The exhibition Flowers on a River: The Art of Chinese Flower-and-Bird Painting, is held here from March 23 to June 25, presenting over 100 works by 59 artists. (Xinhua/Li Rui)