Art exhibition held in Toronto, Canada
By Xinhua Published: May 06, 2023 05:09 PM
People visit the exhibition

People visit the exhibition "Lumiere: The Art of Light" in Toronto, Canada, on May 5, 2023. The event, scheduled from March 10 to May 7, allows visitors to experience art created by local artists from Ontario. Photo:Xinhua



 
A visitor takes photos at the exhibition

A visitor takes photos at the exhibition "Lumiere: The Art of Light" in Toronto, Canada, on May 5, 2023. The event, scheduled from March 10 to May 7, allows visitors to experience art created by local artists from Ontario. Photo:Xinhua



 
People visit the exhibition

People visit the exhibition "Lumiere: The Art of Light" in Toronto, Canada, on May 5, 2023. The event, scheduled from March 10 to May 7, allows visitors to experience art created by local artists from Ontario. Photo:Xinhua



 