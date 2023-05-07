Chinese farmers busy with field works at beginning of summer

Farmers carry harvested cherries at a garden in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, May 6, 2023. Chinese farmers are busy with field works during "Lixia", the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar that marks the beginning of summer. (Photo by Wang Peike/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 6, 2023 shows farmers working in terraced fields in Jiaye Village, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Chinese farmers are busy with field works during "Lixia", the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar that marks the beginning of summer. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)

A farmer picks peaches at a peach base in Dehou Town, Wenshan City of southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 6, 2023. Chinese farmers are busy with field works during "Lixia", the seventh solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar that marks the beginning of summer. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)