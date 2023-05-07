Rainstorm, flash floods kill 4, injure 25 in E.Afghanistan

People clear the debris at a flood-affected area in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, May 6, 2023. Heavy rains and flash floods killed four people and injured 25 others in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, said a statement of the provincial government released here Saturday. (Photo by Aimal Zahir/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 6, 2023 shows a flood-affected area in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. Heavy rains and flash floods killed four people and injured 25 others in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, said a statement of the provincial government released here Saturday. (Photo by Aimal Zahir/Xinhua)

