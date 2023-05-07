Dreamfest water lantern festival held in St. Petersburg

This photo taken on May 5, 2023 shows lanterns floating on a pond during the Dreamfest water lantern festival in St. Petersburg, Russia. The Dreamfest water lantern festival started on Friday at the Yusupov Garden in St. Petersburg. The festival will last for three days, during which people can launch water lanterns and enjoy performances. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

People attend the Dreamfest water lantern festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 5, 2023. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

An actress performs fire juggling during the Dreamfest water lantern festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 5, 2023. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)