China launches level-IV emergency response for floods

Rescuers work at the construction site of the breached Qingfeng dike in Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 6, 2023. China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a level-IV emergency response for flood control Saturday as heavy rains lashed parts of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Rescuers carry out rescue operations in Shangshan Village of Licun Township, Fengcheng City, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 6, 2023. China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a level-IV emergency response for flood control Saturday as heavy rains lashed parts of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)