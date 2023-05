Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (left) shakes hands with Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during a meeting in Islamabad on May 7, 2023. The two foreign ministers had an efficient discussion on political-economic, commercial relations and facilitating easy round trips for traders across the more than 2,500 kilometers of border they share, according to Afghanistan's foreign affairs ministry. Photo: VCG