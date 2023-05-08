Protest continues over chokehold death of black man on New York subway

Police officers clash with protesters during a protest over chokehold death of a black man in New York, the United States, May 6, 2023. Demonstrations went on in New York City on Saturday, five days after 30-year-old black man Jordan Neely was allegedly choked to death by 24-year-old white U.S. marine veteran Daniel Penny on a subway in the city. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

