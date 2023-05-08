Riders participate in launching event of bike season in Vladivostok, Russia

An elderly female rider participates in the launching event of the bike season in Vladivostok, Russia, May 6, 2023. Vladivostok held a launching event on May 6 that marked the beginning of the bike season. The event attracted a large number of riders and visitors. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Riders participate in the launching event of the bike season in Vladivostok, Russia, May 6, 2023. Vladivostok held a launching event on May 6 that marked the beginning of the bike season. The event attracted a large number of riders and visitors. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A boy is attracted by the motorcycle exhibition in Vladivostok, Russia, May 6, 2023. Vladivostok held a launching event on May 6 that marked the beginning of the bike season. The event attracted a large number of riders and visitors. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A female rider participates in the launching event of the bike season in Vladivostok, Russia, May 6, 2023. Vladivostok held a launching event on May 6 that marked the beginning of the bike season. The event attracted a large number of riders and visitors. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)