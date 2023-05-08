27th Keels & Wheels Concours d'Elegance kicks off in Seabrook, US

People visit the 27th Keels & Wheels Concours d'Elegance in Seabrook, Texas, the United States, May 6, 2023. The exhibition showcased an impressive collection of over 200 classic cars and 100 vintage wooden boats. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

