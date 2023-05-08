PHOTO / WORLD
In pics: 2023 Toronto Reptile and Plant Expo
By Xinhua Published: May 08, 2023 12:41 PM
A girl looks at pet snakes during the 2023 Toronto Reptile and Plant Expo in Mississauga, Canada, on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People visit the 2023 Toronto Reptile and Plant Expo in Mississauga, Canada, on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People visit the 2023 Toronto Reptile and Plant Expo in Mississauga, Canada, on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A boy presents a lizard during the 2023 Toronto Reptile and Plant Expo in Mississauga, Canada, on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

