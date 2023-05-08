Hospital ship evacuates sailors in maritime search and rescue exercise

A rescue ship attached to a naval service ship group under the PLA Southern Theater Command sprays water toward a simulated war-damaged vessel to put out the fire during a maritime search and rescue exercise in late April, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)

A speed boat attached to a naval service ship group under the PLA Southern Theater Command approaches a simulated war-damaged vessel to provide damage control support during a maritime search and rescue exercise in late April, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)

A hospital ship attached to a naval service ship group under the PLA Southern Theater Command docks alongside a simulated war-damaged vessel to evacuate the simulated injured sailors during a maritime search and rescue exercise in late April, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)