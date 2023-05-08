PHOTO / CHINA
Amphibious armored vehicles in towing exercise
By eng.chinamil.com.cn Published: May 08, 2023 02:12 PM
An amphibious armored vehicle for emergency rescue attached to a combined-arms brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army tows another vehicle toward the coast during a maritime towing and rescue exercise in late April, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Zhifu)

