Blooming peonies delight visitors at Shenyang Imperial Palace

Visitors take photos of the blooming peonies at the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

Peonies are in full bloom, adding charm to the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

Visitors take photos of the blooming peonies at the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

Visitors take photos of the blooming peonies at the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)