PHOTO / CHINA
Blooming peonies delight visitors at Shenyang Imperial Palace
By China News Service Published: May 08, 2023 03:22 PM
Visitors take photos of the blooming peonies at the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

Visitors take photos of the blooming peonies at the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)



 
Peonies are in full bloom, adding charm to the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

Peonies are in full bloom, adding charm to the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)



 
Visitors take photos of the blooming peonies at the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

Visitors take photos of the blooming peonies at the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)



 
Visitors take photos of the blooming peonies at the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

Visitors take photos of the blooming peonies at the Shengyang Imperial Palace in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)



 