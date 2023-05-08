HK’s economic recovery gathers momentum

A snapshot of Hong Kong Photo: VCG

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) saw strong economic rebound this year with the full border reopening with the Chinese mainland, winning praise from the IMF in its latest assessment.Businesses and experts said Hong Kong economy continues to show great potential and resilience, which will ensure that the city achieves more miracles under the leadership of the new HKSAR government team with backing from the mainland.The IMF said Thursday that Hong Kong has been recovering strongly in the months since it reopened its borders, praising the resilience of the city's financial system, according to the IMF's 2023 Article IV Consultation Discussions with Hong Kong."Strong fiscal policy support has helped the economy navigate through multiple shocks over the last few years, while strong institutional frameworks and financial buffers have allowed the financial system to remain resilient and continue to operate smoothly," it said in a statement on its website.Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po welcomed the organization's positive assessment. "The Mission's positive assessment is a reflection of our capability, determination and accomplishment in maintaining financial stability and economic growth," he said."As a businessman engaged in Hong Kong's retail sector for about 40 years, I strongly felt that the economy continues to recover since the beginning of 2023," Ken Wong, director of Hong Kong-based All Times Healthy Co, told the Global Times on Monday.Wong said that his company's retail performance has posted a remarkable rebound, with revenue between January and April doubling that of the past three years. "Hong Kong's economy is expected to improve quarter-on-quarter this year, while the Chinese mainland's better-than-expected economic rebound will also benefit the city," he said.Hong Kong's economic recovery has continued to pick up momentum following the border reopening with the mainland. According to advance estimates, Hong Kong's real GDP grew by 2.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, ending four consecutive quarters of decline, data released by Hong Kong government showed.In March, the value of total retail sales in Hong Kong was provisionally estimated at HK$33.6 billion ($4.28 billion), an increase of 40.9 percent compared with the same month in 2022, according to official data."Hong Kong's economy reported notable improvement for the three months since the reopening with the mainland. The IMF also said that it will upgrade Hong Kong economic growth forecast if the influx of arrivals sustains," Timothy Chui Ting-pong, director of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, told the Global Times on Monday.Compared with 2019, some positive changes occurred to Hong Kong over the past three years. There are some new landmarks including the Hong Kong Palace Museum and M+ museum. More importantly, the National Security Law for Hong Kong and the electoral reform have returned social order to the city."As Hong Kong regains stability, mainland companies will be willing to seek financing in Hong Kong and foreign enterprises will establish headquarters in the city," Chui said, noting that strong people exchanges and capital flow will benefit both Hong Kong's economy and the mainland's growth.The HKSAR government rolled out multiple measures to stimulate the economy over the past year. In February, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu unveiled a campaign called "Hello Hong Kong" calling on visitors to come back to the city with the distribution of 500,000 free air tickets.During this year's May Day holidays, about 625,000 Chinese mainland visitors in total visited Hong Kong, media reports said, citing Hong Kong Immigration Department figures. They patronized shopping districts to heritage sites, theme parks and scenic outlying areas, contributing to the recovery of the city's battered tourism and retail sectors.Liang Haiming, chairman of the China Silk Road iValley Research Institute, told the Global Times in a recent interview that Hong Kong's capital market is expected to rebound in 2023, with the proceeds raised via IPOs expected to jump over 100 percent year-on-year. That will help the city return to its place among the top three global IPO hubs and cement its standing as an international financial center.Since its returning to the motherland, HKSAR has successfully overcome multiple challenges including the Asian financial crisis in 1997 and the social unrest in 2019, thanks to great support from China's central government. Embarking from a new starting point, Hong Kong will achieve development miracles dependent on the central government's policy support and the Chinese mainland's overall stability and bright economic prospects, according to multiple business leaders and experts."Hong Kong has great development potential and international standing. It also has support from the motherland. Hong Kong will have bright prospect on the back of national policies such as the One Country, Two Systems principle," Wong said.With advantages in legal system, linkage with the world and international business environment, Hong Kong should serve as a gateway for global visitors to access the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), Chui said, noting that Hong Kong should also strengthen cooperation with the mainland and attract talent to cement its position as an international financial hub.In February, the People's Bank of China announced a raft of 30 new measures to support the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in the Hengqin and Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, marking a new round of opening-up and integration development of the GBA."The new policies will further give play to the internal advantages of Hong Kong as a bridgehead that connects global resources and the mainland, cementing its international financial hub status," Liu Guohong, director of the Department of Finance and Modern Industries at China Development Institute in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, told the Global Times.In the future, Hong Kong should actively strengthen connections with other cities in the GBA, especially neighboring Shenzhen, leverage each other's comparative advantages in professional services, technological development, talent and industries to provide additional growth engines for Hong Kong, according to Liu.With support from the central government, Hong Kong has always been the world's largest offshore yuan hub. The amount of yuan deposits in Hong Kong totaled nearly 1 trillion yuan ($145 billion) as of the end of 2022, and about 75 percent of global offshore yuan settlements are handled in Hong Kong, official data showed.In November 2014, the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect was officially launched. Since then, the connect program and integrated development between Hong Kong and the mainland has yielded noteworthy results. While Hong Kong has recently implemented a new Hong Kong dollar-yuan dual counter model in its securities market, mutual access to interest rate swap markets between Hong Kong and the mainland will commence on May 15.