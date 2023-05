Hu Says: Why Beijing lately has been unenthusiastic about US’ request for holding high-level meetings

By: Global Times | Published: May 08, 2023 09:18 PM

What China needs more now is to respond to the US’ various attacks with actions, so that Washington can actually understand that it will be resisted and pay the price for pursuing an increasingly arrogant policy of containing Beijing: Global Times Commentator Hu Xijin