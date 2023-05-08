On the prowl

Tourists wander on a street in front of a giant mural of a cat in Shanghai on May 7, 2023. Sporting various images of cats on its walls, the street has become a hot destination for taking selfies. Photo: VCG
The photos shot in mid-February show that Siberian tigers and other precious wildlife species are under careful protection ...
Recently, the Global Times reporters visited the park, talked with wildlife experts, and strolled in the snow with ...
A man from Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, is a cat fanatic who owns nearly 200 cats, including ...