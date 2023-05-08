PHOTO / CHINA
On the prowl
By VCG Published: May 08, 2023 10:48 PM
Tourists wander on a street in front of a giant mural of a cat in Shanghai on May 7, 2023. Sporting various images of cats on its walls, the street has become a hot destination for taking selfies. Photo: VCG

