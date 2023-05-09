Guangdong outlines clean production targets; energy consumption to fall 14% from 2020 level

The photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a wind farm in Qujie town, Guangdong Province. Photo: VCG

South China's Guangdong Province has outlined targets for clean production toward 2025, including reduced energy consumption per unit and expanded electrification and use of clean energy, such as solar and hydrogen power.By 2025, Guangdong will have basically established a system for promoting cleaner production, according to an announcement released by the Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the province's top economic planner, on Monday. It will comprehensively and intensively promote cleaner production in the industrial sector, as well as further deepening cleaner production in agriculture, services, construction, transportation and other sectors.The province also aims to improve the efficiency of energy and resource utilization during 2023-2025, read the announcement.By 2025, energy consumption per unit of GDP and energy consumption per unit of added value of industrial enterprises above designated size will both be reduced by 14 percent compared with 2020.Water consumption per 10,000 yuan ($1,445) of GDP will be reduced by at least 20 percent and consumption per 10,000 yuan of industrial added value will be reduced by 10 percent compared with that in 2020. Meanwhile, 320,000 mu (21,333 hectares) of high-efficiency water-saving irrigated area will be created.The recycling rate of agricultural film will reach over 85 percent, the comprehensive utilization rate of straw will be stabilized at over 86 percent, and the utilization rate of livestock and poultry manure as resources will reach over 80 percent. Green buildings in cities and towns will account for 100 percent of new buildings, and prefabricated buildings will account for 30 percent of new buildings by 2025.Among the targets, Guangdong will also promote the use of energy-efficient and low-carbon means of transport. It will vigorously promote energy-saving and new-energy vehicles, and increase the proportion of electric transportation in public buses, taxis, urban distribution logistics, postal express delivery, airport transportation and railway freight yards.The province will develop hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in an orderly manner, and steadily promote the substitution of electric and hydrogen fuel vehicles for commercial and special purpose vehicles. It will also promote the use of vessels powered by liquefied natural gas and pure electric vessels.By 2025, service areas of expressways will be fully equipped with high-speed charging stations and piles, and shore power coverage for ships in ports will reach more than 70 percent.The application of solar power will be a priority among the clean production targets. Guangdong will increase the use of solar thermal systems in residential buildings, hotels, apartments and other buildings, and actively promote high-efficiency air source heat pump technologies and products.By 2025, the installed solar photovoltaic capacity of buildings will increase by 2 million kilowatts, and the proportion of electricity consumption in a building's energy consumption will exceed 80 percent.In a separate document, Guangdong clarified that cleaner production means increasing the efficiency of resource utilization and reducing or avoiding the generation and discharge of pollutants in the process of production, service and product use through continuously improving design, using clean energy and raw materials, and adopting advanced technology and equipment.Guangdong said that the targets are in line with the country's dual carbon goal - reaching peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060.Global Times